NSAuditor AI Enterprise 2.0.0: Know What Changed Since the Last Compliance Scan, and Hear About It in Slack or Teams

Enterprise 2.0.0 records what changed since your last compliance scan and sends it to your webhook, Slack or Teams. One read-only scan, eight frameworks.

Compliance evidence is usually a snapshot, and the posture underneath it keeps moving. A control that fails between audits stays invisible until someone runs the next report and reads it closely. NSAuditor AI Enterprise 2.0.0, published by Nsasoft US LLC on 15 October 2026 with Community Edition 1.0.0 and the agent skill 1.0.0, closes that gap. Each compliance scan now records what changed since the previous one, and it can tell your team the moment a control moves. It is a major release: Node.js 24 is the supported runtime.

A drift file beside every compliance pack

Every one-shot Enterprise compliance scan now writes scan_drift_<framework>.json next to the evidence pack it produces. The file lists:

the controls that went to fail or to pass;

the controls that lost measurement;

the violations that are new or cleared.

The word cleared is earned when the scans you compare include the port scanner. A violation is listed as cleared only when this scan looked for it and it was gone. One whose scanner did not run, or reported itself down, or whose port or region was not measured, is listed as could-not-measure with its reason.

The change, delivered where your team already works

Add --notify-webhook to a compliance scan and the drift is sent to a public https endpoint you choose. --notify-format generic|slack|teams shapes it for a generic JSON receiver, a Slack incoming webhook or a Microsoft Teams Workflows webhook, and --notify-severity sets the bar for new violations. A notification goes out when a control goes to fail or loses measurement, when a new violation reaches your severity, or when the drift could not be compared with a previous run. The payload is minimal by default. The notification is opt-in, and it only ever goes to the URL you supply.

A scan pinned to what its host check approved

From Community Edition 1.0.0, the host check resolves the target and checks every address it gets back, and the scan then connects only to those addresses. The pin applies on the command line and through the MCP server that AI assistants use, for the target and for each redirect hop a scanned web server returns.

An AI summary you can audit byte for byte

When you opt into AI analysis, the payload no longer carries AWS account IDs. An account ID in an ARN or an AWS URL becomes [ACCOUNT_ID] everywhere it occurs, and any other 12-digit number becomes [REDACTED_ID] . The system prompt is written beside the payload before the request is sent, so the two files on disk are exactly what left the machine.

Weak certificates now move the certificate control

Plugin 040’s weak-key and weak-signature findings now fail the certificate control in six frameworks: SOC 2, HIPAA, NIST CSF 2.0, PCI DSS v4.0.1, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and CIS Controls v8. A weak certificate under a trusted certificate authority now reads as the weak-key or weak-signature finding itself, rather than also as an untrusted chain.

Cleaner service lists

On TCP, when a port’s own probe does not identify the service, that row is kept as evidence with a reason instead of being listed as a service, so the CSV, SARIF and Markdown reports and the AI payload no longer list it.

Eight frameworks, one read-only scan

NSAuditor AI Enterprise maps one read-only infrastructure scan across AWS, Azure and GCP to SOC 2, HIPAA, NIST CSF 2.0, PCI DSS v4.0.1, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, CIS Controls v8, GDPR Article 32 (security-of-processing infrastructure evidence) and NIST SP 800-171 Rev 2 (evidence for CMMC Level 2 preparation). All eight coverage matrices are unchanged in this release. Under Zero Data Exfiltration, your scan data never goes to Nsasoft. Every outbound path the product can take is listed in its own egress register, including the three new notification paths, which are off until you supply a URL.

Upgrading

Enterprise 2.0.0 runs on Node.js 24 and requires Community Edition 1.0.0, so upgrade both together:

npm i -g nsauditor-ai@1.0.0 @nsasoft/nsauditor-ai-ee@2.0.0

Enterprise starts at $2,000 per year for up to five seats: nsauditor.com/ai/enterprise. Pro, with client delta reports, starts at $39 per month billed annually: nsauditor.com/ai/pro. Community Edition is free and MIT-licensed on npm.