NSAuditor AI Enterprise 2.2.0: A Refused EC2 Security-Group Listing Fails Closed, Three Requests Refuse a Redirect, and Your Temporary AWS Credential Carries Its Session Token

Compliance evidence is only as good as the reads behind it. NSAuditor AI Enterprise 2.2.0, released by Nsasoft US LLC on 24 November 2026 with Community Edition 1.2.0, makes a refused EC2 security-group or network-interface listing fail its controls closed, refuses redirects on three requests, refuses a GCP universe-domain variable set to anything but googleapis.com and a Cloud Storage client bound to a custom endpoint, and sends your temporary AWS credential with its session token. Node.js 24.22.3 or newer, the November 2026 Node.js security release for the 24 line, is the supported runtime.

A refused EC2 listing fails closed

In a scan run with Enterprise 2.2.0, when a refused ec2:DescribeSecurityGroups or ec2:DescribeNetworkInterfaces meets the EC2 security-group auditor (plugin 1170), each refused region gets its own row, carrying the error code and failing closed exactly the controls a failed read does, in all eight frameworks.

Three requests refuse a redirect

The opt-in GRC push and its verify, the opt-in RFC 3161 timestamp query ( NSAUDITOR_TSA_URL ) and Community’s NVD lookup are sent with redirect: 'manual' , and every 3xx is refused, naming the status and the host it pointed at. A redirected GRC push no longer reads as successful while delivering nothing to the platform, and with NVD_API_KEY set, the NVD lookup can no longer be redirected to send the key to another host.

A GCP universe-domain variable set to anything but googleapis.com, and a Cloud Storage client bound to a custom endpoint, are refused

The GCP security audit (1021), the Cloud Storage auditor (1024) and the IAM project auditor (1025) report themselves down, before any credential or client is built, when GOOGLE_CLOUD_UNIVERSE_DOMAIN is anything but exactly googleapis.com . A Cloud Storage client bound to a custom endpoint ( STORAGE_EMULATOR_HOST or an API endpoint override) is refused too.

The IAM project auditor (1025) now recommends roles/iam.serviceAccountViewer or roles/iam.securityReviewer at project scope. Both hold the one permission the check needs, iam.serviceAccountKeys.list , and neither can create or delete keys.

Your AWS credential, used as you gave it

Your temporary AWS credential goes out with its session token, and credentials in your scan’s options are used as one set. A rejected credential is not read as a region the account has not enabled: on an auth-class answer the region walker asks sts:GetCallerIdentity once, and if STS refuses the credential every region of that walk is an evidence gap. Two scans in one process now each read their own account’s regions.

Enterprise checks the Community copy it runs on

Enterprise 2.2.0 declares Community 1.2.0 or newer as its peer. If the Community copy Enterprise resolves, or the one whose command is running, is below it, the Enterprise core and every Enterprise plugin refuse to load, one stderr line names the copy and the fix ( EE_CE_BELOW_FLOOR ), and the exit code is set to 1.

Evidence commands that say when they could not measure

compliance verify-pack reads an envelope it cannot measure as “could not measure”, exit 2, never a pass and never a failure of the evidence. A violation it did measure still exits 1.

reads an envelope it cannot measure as “could not measure”, exit 2, never a pass and never a failure of the evidence. A violation it did measure still exits 1. compliance sign-pack will not sign a file that is not a chain-of-custody envelope. It refuses before it writes anything and names each missing field.

Community Edition 1.2.0: the address your host check approves is the address your plugins scan

Leading-zero hosts refused. A numeric host with a leading-zero part, such as 0127.0.0.1 , is refused before any lookup, with or without NSA_ALLOW_ALL_HOSTS , and plugins receive an IP literal in its canonical form.

A numeric host with a leading-zero part, such as , is refused before any lookup, with or without , and plugins receive an IP literal in its canonical form. No environment variable picks your TLS module. The TLS scanner imports node:tls statically; TLS_SCANNER_TLS_MODULE is no longer read.

Unchanged, and available now

Plugin counts (27 Community, 29 Enterprise) and all eight coverage matrices are unchanged. Community Edition 1.2.0 and the agent skill 1.2.0 are on npm; Enterprise 2.2.0 reaches licensed customers through the restricted npm package, and the 2.2.0 air-gap carrier is published, restricted, for offline installs.

Upgrading

Install Node.js 24.22.3 or newer first, then install or upgrade both together, or Community first:

npm i -g nsauditor-ai@1.2.0 @nsasoft/nsauditor-ai-ee@2.2.0

Enterprise: nsauditor.com/ai/enterprise. Pro is $470 per year, or $49 monthly: nsauditor.com/ai/pro.