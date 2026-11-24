Hackers Exploit Critical ScreenConnect Flaw to Hijack MSP Technician PCs Without Warning
CVE-2026-84869 (CVSS 9.9) lets a ScreenConnect guest silently run files on the technician’s PC. Huntress saw 688,000+ attempts. Update to 26.6.5.
What’s new: Attackers are exploiting CVE-2026-84869 (CVSS 9.9), a now-patched flaw in the ConnectWise ScreenConnect host client that flips the usual remote-support threat model: a malicious guest can push a file to the technician’s machine and get the technician’s client to run it. Huntress, which reported the activity, says no prompt appears on the technician’s screen.
How the attack works
- A guest in a support session pushes a batch file, which the technician’s client executes.
- The script reports to a Telegram bot, downloads a fake Windows update MSI from
masterdarky[.]comand launches a rogue ScreenConnect client that connects to the attacker’s relay. Huntress says the whole sequence took about nine seconds.
- Between October 20 and November 16, 2026, Huntress saw at least 688,000 “run file” requests for files named
update.bator
update_<8 hex>.bat, from 29 IP addresses against 42 ScreenConnect servers.
- In one targeted case in October, an attacker joined three real technician sessions as a guest and tried to drop
Sync.batinto the Startup folder.
Huntress is separately tracking 2,408 unauthorized guest sessions named after crypto exchanges (for example BITMEX-BOT and KUCOIN-SRV) across at least 118 self-hosted servers since November 3, with no follow-on activity seen so far. No threat actor has been named.
Who’s affected
MSPs and IT teams whose technicians use ScreenConnect host clients older than 26.6.5. A compromised technician workstation is especially dangerous, because it typically holds access to many customer environments.
What to do
- Update every technician’s ScreenConnect host client to 26.6.5 or later.
- If you can’t patch immediately, remove the TransferFiles permission from roles and session groups.
- Hunt for the indicators:
masterdarky[.]com; IPs 91.224.92[.]167 and 74.208.158[.]106; and the files
update_224ac089.bat,
WindowsUpdate.msi,
Sync.batand
marker.txt.
- Isolate any affected workstation and rotate every credential reachable from it, including customer RMM and PSA credentials.