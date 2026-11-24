What’s new: Attackers are exploiting CVE-2026-84869 (CVSS 9.9), a now-patched flaw in the ConnectWise ScreenConnect host client that flips the usual remote-support threat model: a malicious guest can push a file to the technician’s machine and get the technician’s client to run it. Huntress, which reported the activity, says no prompt appears on the technician’s screen.

How the attack works

A guest in a support session pushes a batch file, which the technician’s client executes.

The script reports to a Telegram bot, downloads a fake Windows update MSI from masterdarky[.]com and launches a rogue ScreenConnect client that connects to the attacker’s relay. Huntress says the whole sequence took about nine seconds.

and launches a rogue ScreenConnect client that connects to the attacker’s relay. Huntress says the whole sequence took about nine seconds. Between October 20 and November 16, 2026, Huntress saw at least 688,000 “run file” requests for files named update.bat or update_<8 hex>.bat , from 29 IP addresses against 42 ScreenConnect servers.

or , from 29 IP addresses against 42 ScreenConnect servers. In one targeted case in October, an attacker joined three real technician sessions as a guest and tried to drop Sync.bat into the Startup folder.

Huntress is separately tracking 2,408 unauthorized guest sessions named after crypto exchanges (for example BITMEX-BOT and KUCOIN-SRV) across at least 118 self-hosted servers since November 3, with no follow-on activity seen so far. No threat actor has been named.

Who’s affected

MSPs and IT teams whose technicians use ScreenConnect host clients older than 26.6.5. A compromised technician workstation is especially dangerous, because it typically holds access to many customer environments.

What to do

Update every technician’s ScreenConnect host client to 26.6.5 or later.

If you can’t patch immediately, remove the TransferFiles permission from roles and session groups.

Hunt for the indicators: masterdarky[.]com ; IPs 91.224.92[.]167 and 74.208.158[.]106; and the files update_224ac089.bat , WindowsUpdate.msi , Sync.bat and marker.txt .

; IPs 91.224.92[.]167 and 74.208.158[.]106; and the files , , and . Isolate any affected workstation and rotate every credential reachable from it, including customer RMM and PSA credentials.

Sources