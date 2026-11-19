PHP 8.2.36, 8.3.37, 8.4.28 and 8.5.13 fix seven critical (CVSS 9.2) flaws, several allowing remote code execution. Upgrade your PHP branch now.

What’s new: PHP has shipped security releases 8.2.36, 8.3.37, 8.4.28 and 8.5.13, fixing seven vulnerabilities rated CVSS 9.2. Several can lead to remote code execution under the right conditions. PHP 8.6.0 was released at the same time as a feature release.

The flaws

CVE-2026-115560 (improper input validation): RCE, file modification, session corruption or DoS. Fixed in all four branches.

(improper input validation): RCE, file modification, session corruption or DoS. Fixed in all four branches. CVE-2026-126714 (TOCTOU in session data writes): code execution as the PHP worker. It needs attacker influence over session data, an interrupted write and a usable deserialization gadget chain.

(TOCTOU in session data writes): code execution as the PHP worker. It needs attacker influence over session data, an interrupted write and a usable deserialization gadget chain. CVE-2026-129289 (HTTP request interpretation): attacker-controlled PHP code execution. It requires a front end that keeps backend connections persistent (for example nginx with fastcgi_keep_conn on , Apache mod_proxy_fcgi with enablereuse=on , HAProxy or LSAPI) and an app that opens php://input without fully reading it.

(HTTP request interpretation): attacker-controlled PHP code execution. It requires a front end that keeps backend connections persistent (for example nginx with , Apache with , HAProxy or LSAPI) and an app that opens without fully reading it. CVE-2026-129496 (use-after-free): unauthenticated worker crash or code execution. Fixed in all four branches.

(use-after-free): unauthenticated worker crash or code execution. Fixed in all four branches. CVE-2026-129481 (use-after-free in session cleanup): memory corruption, crash or possible RCE. Fixed in 8.3.37, 8.4.28 and 8.5.13.

(use-after-free in session cleanup): memory corruption, crash or possible RCE. Fixed in 8.3.37, 8.4.28 and 8.5.13. CVE-2026-129182 and CVE-2026-129474 (use-after-free): possible RCE on PHP 8.5 only. Fixed in 8.5.13.

Who’s affected

Sites and apps running supported PHP 8.2 through 8.5. Some bugs need specific configurations, but CVE-2026-115560 and CVE-2026-129496 affect every supported branch. The report doesn’t say whether any of the flaws are being exploited or whether public proof-of-concept code exists.

What to do

Upgrade to the fixed release for your branch: 8.2.36, 8.3.37, 8.4.28 or 8.5.13. Remember to update PHP-FPM pools and container base images, not just the CLI.

If you use persistent FastCGI connections, prioritize patching because of CVE-2026-129289.

Read PHP’s linked advisories for per-CVE details.

Sources