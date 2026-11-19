Update (November 20, 2026): Google Threat Intelligence Group and Mandiant report that this flaw was exploited as a zero-day starting in early September 2026 by Armory Castle (formerly UNC5221), a suspected China-nexus espionage group, to gain vCenter admin access, take over SSO and steal ESXi data. The original statement below that no attacks were known is now outdated. See our follow-up: China-Linked Hackers Exploit Critical VMware vCenter Zero-Day.

What’s new: Broadcom has patched CVE-2026-123890, a critical (CVSS 9.8) authentication bypass in the VMware Directory Service in vCenter that can be reached over the network. Google-owned Mandiant reported the flaw. At publication, Broadcom reported no attacks and no public exploit code. Given how central vCenter is to virtualized infrastructure, this is an emergency patch.

Who’s affected

vCenter 8.0, 9.0 and 9.1, including the vCenter builds in VMware Cloud Foundation, vSphere Foundation and Telco Cloud Platform/Infrastructure, plus older Cloud Foundation 5.x.

Deployments with or without Enhanced Linked Mode.

Unsupported vSphere 6.5, 6.7 and 7.0 are presumed affected. Customers on 7.0 extended support can request a patch.

Also fixed in the advisory

Four lower-severity flaws (CVSS 6.7 to 8.1): SQL injection (CVE-2026-123891) and command injection (CVE-2026-123892) in SDDC Manager, privilege escalation to root on the SDDC Manager appliance (CVE-2026-123893), and a SAML token signature bypass in VMware Tools for Windows where Guest Alias mapping is configured (CVE-2026-123894).

What to do

Apply the fixed vCenter release for your branch now. Broadcom lists no workaround.

The updates are cumulative and can’t be installed through vCenter Quick Patch, so plan a full update window.

Upgrade path caution: installing vCenter 8.0 U3m or 9.0.2.0200 blocks a later upgrade to VCF 9.1.1. Upgrade to 9.1.1 first, or wait for VCF 9.1.2, if that path matters to you. Given the active exploitation, don’t delay patching for this.

Until patched, restrict network access to vCenter management interfaces to trusted admin networks, and hunt for the compromise indicators listed in our follow-up.

Sources