What’s new: Six vulnerabilities in Danfoss AK-SM800A refrigeration controllers can let a remote attacker take over the device without logging in, and no patch is available. Carlo Meijer of Dutch consultancy Midnight Blue found the flaws in under an hour of manual review of vendor-provided firmware. Belgium’s CCB, Ireland’s NCSC and Germany’s BSI have issued warnings. No CVE IDs or CVSS scores have been assigned.

The flaws

Five of the six bugs sit in unauthenticated web request handlers that run as root; the sixth is in the Strict mode gateway. The researchers achieved root code execution on older firmware (3.3.0) and found the same bugs in 5.3.2. An attacker could:

Take over a controller without credentials.

Change settings, trigger defrost cycles and hide activity from logs.

Plant code that survives a factory reset or firmware update, because the controllers lack secure boot.

Make a controller unusable until it is physically replaced.

Who’s affected

Operators of AK-SM800A controllers, common in supermarkets and cold-storage sites. All versions up to and including 5.3.2 are affected. The November 5.4.0 release is not confirmed fixed: the researchers say it doesn’t patch the flaws, and the BSI can’t rule out that it’s affected. Danfoss has published no advisory or fix date.

What to do

Find every controller reachable from the internet, including through 4G/5G modems, and remove that exposure.

Allow remote management only through a secure VPN or protected internal network. Allowlisting a service company’s IPs is a stopgap only.

Check setpoints, defrost schedules, alarms, user accounts and remote-access settings for unauthorized changes.

If you suspect compromise, change all credentials and verify that connected equipment works properly.

Check contract and insurance terms before cutting off a service company’s data feed, and set up protected access so monitoring continues.

Don’t rely on firmware updates, password changes or Strict mode alone.

Sources