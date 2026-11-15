What’s new: Italy’s data protection authority, the Garante, has fined Meta €805 million, about 0.47% of its global revenue, over a Facebook for Android feature that reached into users’ phone galleries without explicit consent. The “gallery suggestions” feature, available since 2023 and switched on by default, proposes photos and videos from the phone to post. The Garante found it accessed the photos, videos and metadata of about 20 million Italian Android users through a single app-wide permission, with a general notice that didn’t clearly disclose the feature.

Legal basis

The ruling relies on Article 122 of Italy’s Privacy Code, which implements the EU ePrivacy Directive, rather than GDPR. The Garante rejected Meta’s argument that Ireland’s regulator should handle the case, because ePrivacy rules have no one-stop-shop mechanism. That precedent matters for any app vendor that has relied on a lead EU regulator.

What Meta must do

Within 60 days: ask for consent through a separate, feature-specific request, explain what the feature does and how to turn it off, and keep it off by default, including for users who already granted the permission.

Report on the work started within 30 days and on the measures taken within 90 days.

If Meta misses the 60-day deadline, the feature cannot be enabled for anyone without valid consent.

Meta plans to appeal, calls the fine disproportionate, and says the feature only works after users grant device permission, which they can change at any time. The investigation didn’t examine whether gallery content was used to train AI models; Meta denies any such use.

What to do

Facebook users: turn off gallery suggestions in the Facebook app and review the app’s photo and media permissions in Android settings.

App developers: don’t rely on one broad OS permission to cover a separate, default-on feature. EU regulators expect feature-level consent.

Sources