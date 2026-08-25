WhatsApp Adds Multiple Passkeys for Phishing-Resistant Sign-Ins Across iOS and Android

What’s new: WhatsApp has introduced support for multiple passkeys for account sign-ins on both iOS and Android, enhancing phishing resistance. Over 1 billion users are now utilizing passkeys. Additionally, WhatsApp has upgraded its two-step verification from a six-digit PIN to a full password, allowing for longer, alphanumeric combinations with special characters. Users will also receive more context on calls from unknown contacts, including the call’s origin and group memberships.

Who’s affected

All WhatsApp users on iOS and Android devices are affected by these new security features.

What to do

Encourage users to enable multiple passkeys for their accounts to enhance security.

Advise users to update their two-step verification settings to utilize the new full password option.

Inform users about the new call context feature to help them identify potential scams.

Sources