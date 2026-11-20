Attackers exploited Cisco Expressway flaw CVE-2026-76466 (CVSS 9.8) for root access, breaching four cluster nodes and probing the internal network.

What’s new: Attackers are exploiting CVE-2026-76466 (CVSS 9.8), a critical flaw in Cisco Expressway that lets an unauthenticated remote attacker run operating-system commands as root. Russian security firm F6 reports what it calls the first observed in-the-wild exploitation, which began shortly after a public proof-of-concept appeared. Cisco released patches on October 21, 2026.

The breach

The victim, a Russian organization, had two internet-facing Expressway devices compromised. The attackers then reached two more cluster nodes on the internal network, four devices in total.

They tried to move laterally with custom Python scripts that scanned the network and probed SMB, SQL Server and WinRM, and accessed GitLab repositories to steal credentials and other data.

F6 says the scripts may have been AI-assisted, judging by their comments and fix notes. The activity hasn’t been attributed to a known group.

The flaw

Cisco attributes the bug to persistent cookies and insufficient client-certificate validation when TLS Verify Mode is enabled for clustering.

Who’s affected

Organizations running Cisco Expressway Series Release X15.5.3 and earlier (fixed in X15.5.20) or Release X14 and earlier (migrate to a fixed release).

What to do

Upgrade to Expressway X15.5.20 or later. A proof-of-concept is public and attacks are under way.

Check for indicators of compromise: connections involving 66.179.31.32 or 18.130.47.116, the string “wombat@127.0.0.1” in erlang.log , and Python scripts staged under /mnt/harddisk/ .

, and Python scripts staged under . If compromised, isolate the affected nodes, scope the intrusion, and rotate credentials stored in reachable systems such as GitLab.

Segment perimeter collaboration devices from internal networks and monitor for scans of SMB, SQL Server and WinRM coming from them.

Sources