What’s new: AI model router OpenRouter has removed three upstream providers after researchers at industrial security firm Dragos showed that prompts sent through AI hosting companies were being read and abused for months. Neither OpenRouter nor Dragos has named the three providers removed. Phala, Together AI and Novita have posted disclosures, but the report doesn’t link them to the removals.

How it was caught

Between July and November, Dragos seeded about two million prompts with unique web links and credentials, then watched for anyone using them. Because each planted secret existed only inside one prompt, any use proved someone had read that prompt. The earliest breach began in mid-July, and planted keys and links were still being accessed as of last week.

What was exposed

Prompts, including requests flagged for Zero Data Retention. Real customer traffic processed alongside the planted prompts was almost certainly copied too.

Credentials embedded in prompts: planted AWS keys were used for tens of thousands of API calls, and one attacker also harvested passwords.

OpenRouter’s response

OpenRouter says the breach didn’t involve its own systems. It notified potentially affected customers, removed 125 endpoints from Zero Data Retention eligibility (some as a precaution) until they pass validation, and is adopting the researchers’ canary testing to check where requests are actually forwarded.

What to do

Never put live credentials in prompts. Scrub known key formats before requests leave your environment, keeping in mind this won’t catch sensitive data that doesn’t look like a key.

On AI routers, pick upstream providers explicitly instead of accepting the default pool, and avoid reseller marketplaces for sensitive workloads.

Verify that privacy settings such as Zero Data Retention actually change where your requests go.

Plant fake credentials as tripwires and treat any use of them as an incident.

For the most sensitive data, self-host models or go directly to a first-tier provider.

If you sent secrets through third-party AI hosts since July, rotate them.

Sources