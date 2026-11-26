FinCEN confirmed unauthorized access to some systems and took several offline. Deadlines for some BSA filings due Nov 18 to Dec 29 move to Dec 30.

What’s new: The U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) says it detected “unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems” and took some systems offline as a precaution. The bureau hasn’t named which systems. The BSA E-Filing website remains up, but some services may be temporarily unavailable.

What we know

Filing providers reported failures in automated batch submissions starting November 18, and FinCEN posted a notice about disruption to Secure Direct Transfer Mode (SDTM) late last week. The bureau hasn’t confirmed that the intrusion caused those outages.

FinCEN hasn’t said whether any data was viewed or stolen. That’s a significant open question: the bureau holds suspicious activity reports (SARs) and other Bank Secrecy Act filings from financial institutions nationwide.

No group has claimed the intrusion, and FinCEN hasn’t identified who is responsible. A December 2024 Treasury breach was tied to a China-linked group, but no connection to this incident has been reported.

Impact on filers

Under relief order FIN-2026-R002, covered reports originally due November 18 through December 29 can be filed until December 30.

The relief covers SDTM users as of November 18, companies required to file beneficial ownership reports in that window, and individuals who must update a FinCEN Identifier.

All other BSA obligations, including suspicious activity monitoring, remain in force.

Urgent suspicious activity information can still go to law enforcement through the Financial Institutions Hotline at 1-866-556-3974, which isn’t affected.

What to do

Compliance teams: confirm whether your filings fall under FIN-2026-R002, and log any failed SDTM batch submissions since November 18 so you can resubmit them.

Keep meeting all other BSA obligations, and use the hotline for anything urgent.

Watch for official FinCEN updates on whether filing data was accessed, and be alert to phishing that pretends to be FinCEN filing notices.

Sources