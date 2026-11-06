Chainalysis Breach Exposes All Users’ Credentials, Forces Shutdown of Key Services
Chainalysis Breach Exposes All Users’ Credentials, Forces Shutdown of Key Services — [https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEjoSpb8lu1ytak
What’s new: Chainalysis has reported a security breach that exposed all users’ credentials, including names, usernames, password hashes, and live tokens. The company has temporarily shut down access to its Reactor and Data Solutions services while investigating the incident, which is linked to an ongoing multi-front cyber attack. Users are advised to reset passwords on other systems where they may have reused credentials.
Who’s affected
All users of Chainalysis services are affected by the breach, as their credentials have been exposed. The company has locked impacted accounts as a precaution.
What to do
- Reset passwords on other systems where you may have reused credentials.
- Monitor for unusual activity on your accounts.
- Contact Chainalysis support for further instructions on resetting passwords and rotating API keys.