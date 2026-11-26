What’s new: 1Password has disclosed a security incident in which an attacker took over an employee’s corporate GitHub account, pushed malicious code to backend services and used it to download administrative customer data. The company began investigating on November 19, 2026 and published its update on November 25. It says customer vaults, the keys that protect them and account recovery keys were not accessed.

What the attacker got

Names and email addresses

Account and user identifiers, plus account creation and last sign-in times

Public keys and Secure Remote Password (SRP) protocol parameters

Tokens from certain emailed invitation, provisioning and account recovery links

Other non-secret metadata, such as version and file numeric identifiers

Copies of private source code, which 1Password says contains no customer data or user secrets

Access to the CI/CD system, which holds infrastructure secrets that have since been rotated

What wasn’t affected

According to 1Password: vault contents, vault keys, account recovery keys, and the 1Password apps and browser extensions. Under its design, the company never stores users’ account passwords or Secret Keys, so it could not expose them. The company reports no impact on service availability.

The main risk: recovery-link tokens

The exposed invitation and recovery tokens are the most sensitive data taken. 1Password says a leaked token alone can’t open an account; it must be combined with an SSO sign-in or a code sent to the user’s registered email. As a precaution, those emailed codes were lengthened from six numeric digits to ten alphanumeric characters. The company says it found no evidence of account takeovers using the exposed tokens, and has directly notified the “small number” of users with pending provisioning or recovery invitations. It hasn’t said how many customers in total are affected.

1Password’s response

The company disabled the GitHub account, revoked the stolen token, rotated or revoked potentially exposed internal credentials, tightened GitHub, CI/CD and endpoint controls, added new detections and brought in independent experts to validate its response. It hasn’t said how the employee’s GitHub account was compromised or who was behind the attack.

What to do

1Password says no action is required in your account. You don’t need to change your password.

Expect targeted phishing: your name and email are now known to be tied to 1Password. Be wary of unexpected emails, texts or calls about 1Password, invitations or account recovery you didn’t start.

1Password will never ask for your account password or Secret Key. Enter them only in the official app or on 1password.com.

Report anything suspicious to support@1password.com.

For security teams: this is another case of a developer’s source-control account becoming a path into production. Review who can push to deployment-connected repositories, enforce hardware-key MFA on GitHub, and alert on unusual pushes to backend services.

Sources