Who’s Tracking You? Use This New Service to Find Out

nsamag August 16, 2026

Who’s Tracking You? Use This New Service to Find Out — It can be daunting to determine who’s responsible for showing ads on the websites we visit, or who’s ha

whos-tracking-you-use-this-new-service-to-find-out

What’s new: A new service called DecryptAds has been launched to help users identify the adtech companies tracking them across websites and mobile apps. It scrapes publicly available adtech data, including ads.txt and app-ads.txt files, to provide insights into the entities involved in advertising and data collection. The tool aims to enhance privacy and security by revealing potential threats from ad partners, especially those based in high-risk regions like China and Russia.

Who’s affected

Security admins and DevOps engineers managing web applications and mobile apps may be impacted by the adtech partnerships revealed through DecryptAds. Organizations that rely on advertising networks could be at risk if they are unknowingly associated with malicious ad partners or data brokers that collect sensitive user information.

What to do

  • Utilize DecryptAds to analyze the adtech partners associated with your websites and apps.
  • Monitor for any high-risk ad partners based in adversarial nations.
  • Review the data broker information to understand what user data is being collected and by whom.
  • Implement measures to mitigate risks from malvertising and ensure supply chain integrity in adtech.

Sources

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