lazarus-exploits-windows-zero-day-to-gain-system-access-and-deploy-backdoor

What’s new: The Lazarus Group has exploited a newly patched Windows zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2026-68820, CVSS score: 7.0) to gain SYSTEM access and deploy a backdoor named “Troy.” This attack targets defense and aerospace companies in France, Germany, Brazil, and India as part of their ongoing Operation Dream Job campaign, which uses social engineering tactics to lure victims with fake job offers.

Who’s affected

Organizations in the defense and aerospace sectors, particularly in France, Germany, Brazil, and India, are at risk. The campaign employs phishing tactics to deliver malicious PDFs and trojanized software, compromising sensitive data and systems.

What to do

Immediately apply the latest Microsoft security updates to mitigate the CVE-2026-68820 vulnerability.

Educate employees about the risks of phishing and the importance of verifying job offers and software downloads.

Implement a zero-trust security model to scrutinize all interactions with external sites and software.

Monitor for unusual activity on systems, especially those related to PDF handling and job recruitment communications.

Sources