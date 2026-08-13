Lazarus Exploits Windows Zero-Day to Gain SYSTEM Access and Deploy Backdoor

nsamag August 13, 2026

Lazarus Exploits Windows Zero-Day to Gain SYSTEM Access and Deploy Backdoor — Ravie LakshmananAug 12, 2026Vulnerability / Cyber Espionage [https://blogger.g

lazarus-exploits-windows-zero-day-to-gain-system-access-and-deploy-backdoor

What’s new: The Lazarus Group has exploited a newly patched Windows zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2026-68820, CVSS score: 7.0) to gain SYSTEM access and deploy a backdoor named “Troy.” This attack targets defense and aerospace companies in France, Germany, Brazil, and India as part of their ongoing Operation Dream Job campaign, which uses social engineering tactics to lure victims with fake job offers.

Who’s affected

Organizations in the defense and aerospace sectors, particularly in France, Germany, Brazil, and India, are at risk. The campaign employs phishing tactics to deliver malicious PDFs and trojanized software, compromising sensitive data and systems.

What to do

  • Immediately apply the latest Microsoft security updates to mitigate the CVE-2026-68820 vulnerability.
  • Educate employees about the risks of phishing and the importance of verifying job offers and software downloads.
  • Implement a zero-trust security model to scrutinize all interactions with external sites and software.
  • Monitor for unusual activity on systems, especially those related to PDF handling and job recruitment communications.

Sources

Related Posts:

More Stories

nsauditor-ai-enterprise-0-37-0-air-gap-feed-pipeline

NSAuditor AI Enterprise 0.37.0: Carrying Vulnerability Data Across the Air Gap

nsamag August 16, 2026
whos-tracking-you-use-this-new-service-to-find-out

Who’s Tracking You? Use This New Service to Find Out

nsamag August 16, 2026
nsauditor-ai-enterprise-0-36-0-compliance-report-verifies-approval-signatures

NSAuditor AI Enterprise 0.36.0: the compliance report now verifies the approval signatures it renders

nsamag August 13, 2026

You may have missed

nsauditor-ai-enterprise-0-37-0-air-gap-feed-pipeline

NSAuditor AI Enterprise 0.37.0: Carrying Vulnerability Data Across the Air Gap

nsamag August 16, 2026
whos-tracking-you-use-this-new-service-to-find-out

Who’s Tracking You? Use This New Service to Find Out

nsamag August 16, 2026
nsauditor-ai-enterprise-0-36-0-compliance-report-verifies-approval-signatures

NSAuditor AI Enterprise 0.36.0: the compliance report now verifies the approval signatures it renders

nsamag August 13, 2026
lazarus-exploits-windows-zero-day-to-gain-system-access-and-deploy-backdoor

Lazarus Exploits Windows Zero-Day to Gain SYSTEM Access and Deploy Backdoor

nsamag August 13, 2026
attackers-exploit-sharepoint-authentication-bypass-after-public-poc-release

Attackers Exploit SharePoint Authentication Bypass After Public PoC Release

nsamag August 13, 2026