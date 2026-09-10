four-spy-groups-used-the-same-chrome-and-windows-exploit-kit-within-a-week

What’s new: Multiple espionage groups have rapidly adopted a new exploit kit named BlueMoon, which targets vulnerabilities in Microsoft Windows and Google Chrome. The first known use was by the China-aligned group APT31 on August 28, 2026. The exploit kit leverages three vulnerabilities: CVE-2026-85046 (a type confusion in V8 in Google Chrome), a V8 sandbox escape without a CVE identifier, and CVE-2026-85880 (a heap-based buffer overflow in Windows ALPC). Both CVE-2026-85046 and CVE-2026-85880 were patched by Google and Microsoft, respectively, in September 2026.

Who’s affected

Organizations in sectors such as non-governmental organizations, mining, aerospace, and finance have been targeted. Specific groups include APT31 and other China-aligned threat actors, which have used spear-phishing tactics to deploy BlueMoon against various entities in the U.S., Indonesia, and Singapore.

What to do

Ensure that all systems are updated with the latest patches for Google Chrome and Microsoft Windows to mitigate the vulnerabilities exploited by BlueMoon.

Check for signs of compromise, including unusual processes (e.g., chrome.exe starting cmd.exe), suspicious files in the %TEMP% folder, and specific scheduled tasks or registry keys mentioned in the report.

Implement detection rules for the exploit kit’s JavaScript loader and command-and-control traffic as provided by Proofpoint.

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