fbi-warns-of-cybercriminals-using-fake-fbi-crime-reporting-portals

What’s new: The FBI has issued a warning about cybercriminals creating fake versions of its Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) website to conduct financial scams and steal personal information. These spoofed websites often mimic legitimate domains by altering spellings or using different top-level domains.

Who’s affected

Individuals who may unknowingly visit these fraudulent websites and provide personal information, as well as those targeted by scammers impersonating FBI employees.

What to do

Always enter the URL www.ic3.gov directly into your browser instead of using search engines.

Avoid clicking on sponsored search results, as they may lead to phishing sites.

Do not share personal information with unknown individuals online or over the phone.

Never send money, cryptocurrency, gift cards, or other financial assets to individuals met online.

Be aware that IC3 or FBI employees will not contact victims directly to recover stolen funds or request payment for such services.

Sources