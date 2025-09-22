automaker-giant-stellantis-confirms-data-breach-after-salesforce-hack

What’s new: Stellantis has confirmed a data breach affecting its North American customers, resulting from unauthorized access to a third-party service provider’s platform linked to Salesforce. The breach involved the theft of customer contact information, but no financial or sensitive personal data was compromised. The incident is associated with the ShinyHunters extortion group, which has been targeting Salesforce customers.

Who’s affected

Customers of Stellantis in North America whose contact information was stored on the compromised platform are affected. The breach is part of a broader series of Salesforce-related data thefts impacting multiple organizations.

What to do

Customers should be vigilant against potential phishing attempts and avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing personal information in unexpected communications.

Sources