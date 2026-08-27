ThreatsDay: 296K IoT Botnet, 100+ Water Systems Targeted, SharePoint RCE Chain + 27 New Stories

What’s new: A report highlights a range of cybersecurity threats, including a botnet named Dysphoria that has compromised nearly 296,000 IoT devices for DDoS attacks. Other notable incidents include a social engineering attack on ReliaQuest, where an employee was tricked into providing access through a fake SSO page. Additionally, new malware families such as C2Looper and Abyssos have emerged, while a zero-day vulnerability in HP ThinPro allows bypassing of full-disk encryption. The report also details various phishing frameworks and credential stealers targeting sensitive user data.

Who’s affected

Organizations using IoT devices, employees of ReliaQuest, users of productivity applications, and individuals with mobile devices are at risk. The vulnerabilities and malware affect a wide range of sectors, particularly those handling sensitive data or financial transactions.

What to do

Implement strong security measures, including multi-factor authentication (MFA) and user training to recognize social engineering attempts.

Regularly update and patch systems to mitigate vulnerabilities, especially for devices like HP ThinPro.

Monitor network traffic for unusual activity that may indicate botnet or malware presence.

Educate users about the risks of downloading software from untrusted sources and the importance of verifying application legitimacy.

Sources