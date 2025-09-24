Kali Linux 2025.3 released with 10 new tools, wifi enhancements

What’s new: Kali Linux 2025.3 has been released, introducing ten new tools including Caido, Detect It Easy, and krbrelayx. Enhancements include Nexmon support for Wi-Fi features and updates to Kali NetHunter, which now supports the Samsung S10. Other changes involve a new VPN IP panel plugin and the dropping of support for ARMel.

Who’s affected

Administrators and security professionals using Kali Linux for penetration testing and security audits may benefit from the new tools and enhancements. Users of Raspberry Pi and other devices can utilize the Nexmon framework for improved Wi-Fi capabilities.

What to do

Upgrade existing installations using the provided commands or download the latest ISO images for new installations.

For users on Raspberry Pi, ensure compatibility with the new Nexmon features.

Review the complete changelog for detailed information on all changes and improvements.

