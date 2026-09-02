FBI Probes Service Selling 153M+ Drivers Licenses — A new identity theft service launched on the dark web this week is selling digital scans of more than 153

What’s new: The FBI has launched an investigation into a dark web service named Nexus, which is selling digital scans of over 153 million drivers licenses from individuals in the U.S. and Canada. The data appears to be sourced from a breach at a Louisiana-based identity verification company, idscan.net, which services multiple Fortune 500 companies. The service claims to have continuously exfiltrated new data for over a year, with records including not only drivers licenses but also identification cards and medical cards.

Who’s affected

Individuals whose drivers licenses and identification documents have been compromised include a wide range of people, including high-ranking government officials. The breach affects millions of residents in both the U.S. and Canada, with a significant concentration of records from Ontario, Canada, and various states in the U.S.

What to do

Monitor for any unauthorized use of your personal information, especially if you have recently provided your drivers license to any third-party services.

Consider placing a fraud alert or credit freeze on your credit reports to prevent identity theft.

Stay informed about updates from the FBI and idscan.net regarding the investigation and any potential data breaches.

Review and enhance your organization’s data protection measures, especially if you handle sensitive identification data.

Sources