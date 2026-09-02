FBI Probes Service Selling 153M+ Drivers Licenses
FBI Probes Service Selling 153M+ Drivers Licenses — A new identity theft service launched on the dark web this week is selling digital scans of more than 153
What’s new: The FBI has launched an investigation into a dark web service named Nexus, which is selling digital scans of over 153 million drivers licenses from individuals in the U.S. and Canada. The data appears to be sourced from a breach at a Louisiana-based identity verification company, idscan.net, which services multiple Fortune 500 companies. The service claims to have continuously exfiltrated new data for over a year, with records including not only drivers licenses but also identification cards and medical cards.
Who’s affected
Individuals whose drivers licenses and identification documents have been compromised include a wide range of people, including high-ranking government officials. The breach affects millions of residents in both the U.S. and Canada, with a significant concentration of records from Ontario, Canada, and various states in the U.S.
What to do
- Monitor for any unauthorized use of your personal information, especially if you have recently provided your drivers license to any third-party services.
- Consider placing a fraud alert or credit freeze on your credit reports to prevent identity theft.
- Stay informed about updates from the FBI and idscan.net regarding the investigation and any potential data breaches.
- Review and enhance your organization’s data protection measures, especially if you handle sensitive identification data.