U.S. Government Entity Paid Kairos $1 Million in Data-Theft Extortion Case
U.S. Government Entity Paid Kairos $1 Million in Data-Theft Extortion Case — [https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEiEfi15-eigOUF4SV157a0
What’s new: A U.S. government entity reportedly paid approximately $1 million to the Kairos group to prevent the public release of stolen files. The payment was made after a negotiation process that began with a $3 million demand. The attack did not involve ransomware in the traditional sense, as no systems were encrypted; instead, the threat was based on the potential leak of sensitive data, including personal and financial information.
Who’s affected
The incident primarily involves Union County, Ohio, which experienced a data breach affecting around 45,487 residents and staff. The stolen data included sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, financial details, and fingerprints.
What to do
- Implement multi-factor authentication to secure access to sensitive systems.
- Monitor for repeated failed login attempts and large outbound data transfers.
- Isolate legal, HR, and citizen records from the main network to limit exposure.
- Prepare a public statement plan for potential data breaches.
- Treat any promises from attackers regarding data deletion with skepticism.