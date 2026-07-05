U.S. Government Entity Paid Kairos $1 Million in Data-Theft Extortion Case

What’s new: A U.S. government entity reportedly paid approximately $1 million to the Kairos group to prevent the public release of stolen files. The payment was made after a negotiation process that began with a $3 million demand. The attack did not involve ransomware in the traditional sense, as no systems were encrypted; instead, the threat was based on the potential leak of sensitive data, including personal and financial information.

Who’s affected

The incident primarily involves Union County, Ohio, which experienced a data breach affecting around 45,487 residents and staff. The stolen data included sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, financial details, and fingerprints.

What to do

Implement multi-factor authentication to secure access to sensitive systems.

Monitor for repeated failed login attempts and large outbound data transfers.

Isolate legal, HR, and citizen records from the main network to limit exposure.

Prepare a public statement plan for potential data breaches.

Treat any promises from attackers regarding data deletion with skepticism.

Sources