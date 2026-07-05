U.S. Government Entity Paid Kairos $1 Million in Data-Theft Extortion Case

nsamag July 5, 2026

U.S. Government Entity Paid Kairos $1 Million in Data-Theft Extortion Case — [https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEiEfi15-eigOUF4SV157a0

us-government-entity-paid-kairos-1-million-in-data-theft-extortion-case

What’s new: A U.S. government entity reportedly paid approximately $1 million to the Kairos group to prevent the public release of stolen files. The payment was made after a negotiation process that began with a $3 million demand. The attack did not involve ransomware in the traditional sense, as no systems were encrypted; instead, the threat was based on the potential leak of sensitive data, including personal and financial information.

Who’s affected

The incident primarily involves Union County, Ohio, which experienced a data breach affecting around 45,487 residents and staff. The stolen data included sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, financial details, and fingerprints.

What to do

  • Implement multi-factor authentication to secure access to sensitive systems.
  • Monitor for repeated failed login attempts and large outbound data transfers.
  • Isolate legal, HR, and citizen records from the main network to limit exposure.
  • Prepare a public statement plan for potential data breaches.
  • Treat any promises from attackers regarding data deletion with skepticism.

Sources

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