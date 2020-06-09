Ransomware Attack Exposes 1.5TB of Stolen Aerospace Data

Ransomware gang Maze reportedly stole sensitive data from the Singapore based ST Engineering Aerospace’s United States subsidiary.

Cyber security firm Cyfirma said in a report this month that hackers ex-filtrated about 1.5TB of data, which could have been stolen as early as March.

The report details that the data stolen by the criminals is related to contract details with various government, organizations, and airlines across the globe. No additional details were provided on its content.